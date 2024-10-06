Teven Jenkins active for Bears vs. Panthers showdown

The Chicago Bears will have an additional player available on the offensive line Sunday, as guard Teven Jenkins will be active for their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jenkins had been listed as questionable with a rib injury, but will suit up for the Bears as they look to push their record to 3-2 on Sunday.

Wide receiver and kick returner DeAndre Carter, who had also been questionable with a rib injury, will also play in the game.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was already ruled out with a groin injury, as was defensive back Terell Smith, who missed this week’s practices with a hip injury.

Cole Kmet, Gervon Dexter and Montez Sweat were all limited early in the week with ailments, but all three practiced in full on Friday, and were not listed on the final injury report.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson were also listed as inactive for the Bears heading into their contest with the Panthers.

Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell will not play in Sunday’s game after dealing with groin and hamstring injuries during the week. Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle will be back in the lineup for the Panthers as they look to help Andy Dalton to a win against one of the three teams he’s never defeated in his NFL career.

Kickoff is set for noon at Soldier Field.