NOTE: The above video aired last year, prior to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Legendary Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael is being moved to hospice care amid his battle with ALS.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago that McMichael is being transferred into hospice care Wednesday.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, McMichael was recently hospitalized and is being transferred to hospice from an intensive care unit.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2021, and has been battling the illness for years. He was hospitalized multiple times in 2024, diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, MRSA and pneumonia in February of that year and then again later in April with another illness.

Amid his health battles, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 2024 in what many Bears fans considered to be an overdue honor.

McMichael spent 13 years of his 15-year NFL career with the Bears, earning All-Pro honors twice and making two Pro Bowls with the Bears. He also played a key role in the 1985 team’s Super Bowl XX triumph.

After his football career McMichael had numerous other high-profile jobs, working in the world of professional wrestling and on sports radio in Chicago.