Sports figures, Bears past and present attend Virginia McCaskey's funeral in Chicago suburb

By Kate Chappell

Longtime Bears matriarch, Virginia McCaskey, was laid to rest Wednesday.

Her funeral was held at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect, followed by a private entombment.

Dozens of Bears players and coaches, past and present, paid their respects.

Team President Kevin Warren, General Manager Ryan Poles, new head coach Ben Johnson, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts were all in attendance. Former and current players Matt Forte, Brian Urlacher, Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, Charles 'Peanut' Tillman, Anthony 'Spice' Adams and Cairo Santos also attended.

McCaskey's grandson gave a touching tribute, praising his grandmother's "hall of fame life," saying she set the example of a servant leader.

Her son, Pat, delivered the eulogy, calling his mother his hero. He drew smiles when he said their only family planning was having children in the offseason.

McCaskey was a mother to 11 children.

Faith, family and football were common themes throughout the mass.

The priest, the Bears team chaplain from 1993-2011, said McCaskey always had a smile and called her a loving person who wouldn't have wanted "any fuss" at her funeral. He spoke of her commitment to her faith, prayer and service.

McCaskey is the longest-tenured NFL owner, having served as the owner of the Bears since her father and team founder, George S. Halas, passed away on Oct. 31, 1983.

Born in 1923, McCaskey was raised in the premier football family, as her father both founded the Bears and the NFL. Halas was a player, coach and owner for the Bears and ran the team from its inception until his death in 1983. McCaskey has been the principal owner ever since, although her son Michael took over as team chairman in 1999, then another son George took the helm in 2011.

