Source: Bears hire Chad Morton as RB coach to complete Shane Waldron's staff

The Bears’ new offensive brain trust is set with the hiring of Chad Morton as the running backs coach, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times was first to report the news.

Morton, 46, was on the Seattle Seahawks’ staff with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for the past three seasons.

Morton started his coaching career in Green Bay as a special teams assistant with the Packers. After manning that position for three seasons, Morton joined the Seahawks. He was promoted to running backs coach in Seattle in 2017 and the Seahawks led the league in rushing in 2018. They posted another top-five attack in 2019.

Morton helped identify and develop Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. He will be tasked with developing Roschon Johnson and keeping a Bears rushing attack that has been one of the best in the league over the past two seasons on track.

After firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and running backs coach Omar Young after the season, the Bears quickly got to work putting together an experienced and respect offensive staff.

They hired Waldron as their new offensive coordinator and have filled out the staff with Kerry Joseph (quarterbacks), Christ Beatty (receivers), Thomas Brown (passing game coordinator), and now Morton.

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray were retained from the previous staff.