Chicago Bears

Should this be the new Chicago Bears logo? See the viral image taking over the Internet

A graphic artist gave the Chicago Bears' logo a facelift, and people on the internet have thoughts

By Tori Rubinstein and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Bears' logo hasn't changed much over the years, but a viral redesign pitched on social media has the Internet divided.

TikTok user @emilymorgancreates has gone viral for her impressive logo redesigns over the past couple of years, garnering millions of views for reimagining some of the world's most popular sports teams while maintaining the heart of the original logo and city.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Her latest take? The Bears' mascot head.

The blue and orange mascot head served as the team's secondary logo until the Bears made it their primary logo in 2023.

Morgan's restructure included nods to Mike Ditka's iconic aviator sunglasses and sweater vest, along with the team's similarly iconic wishbone "C" logo.

The artist also tacked on a small redesign of the "C" logo itself, which first originated for the team in 1973.

See her full new images below:

Chicago Bears

Hard Knocks

What happened with the ‘Hard Knocks' slip-up? The streaming delay explained

Montez Sweat

Bears share Montez Sweat injury update after Tuesday's training camp practice

But while the design earned points from some fans who appreciated the tribute to Bears culture, others remained steadfast in their love of the originals.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us