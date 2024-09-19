Shane Waldron explains why Roschon Johnson didn't play during loss vs. Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' run game is still stuck in neutral two games into the season.

Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Bears with 59 yards rushing through two games. Starting running back D'Andre Swift has just 48 yards through two games and is averaging 2.0 yards per carry. Backup running back Khalil Hebert has just four carries in two games, while second-year back Roschon Johnson has yet to tote the rock.

Johnson was inactive in Week 1 due to an injury. The Texas product returned in Week 2 but only saw action on special teams.

For a Bears' offense that has struggled to run the ball behind a shaky offensive line, handing the ball to the hard-running Johnson, especially in short-yardage situations, could help get the wheels in motion.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said the split of running back snaps will vary based on how the game plays out. However, what that means for Johnson is unclear.

"I think a lot of it comes back to the ramp up and getting going there," Waldron said Thursday at Halas Hall about Johnson's lack of snaps. "Knowing that he's a great player there for [Richard Hightower] on special teams there, gets a chance to play there. And then just the way the reps play out each game will be dependent on us getting enough snaps -- you know, us getting enough snaps, if we're able to run the ball more, get some more runs called, more opportunities will present themselves for the different backs in the backfield."

Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts presents an excellent opportunity for the Bears to get their run game rolling.

Through two weeks, the Colts have given up 474 rushing yards at 5.1 yards per carry. It might be now or never for the Bears' ground game, and quarterback Caleb Williams is confident this is the week things will start to click.

“I think one of the things we’ll be able to do really well soon is be able to run the ball," Williams said, "I’m trying to figure out which runs exactly fit well with our personnel, the people we have. I think that’s a thing that’s going to emerge here really soon, and having confidence and keeping steadfast with that, you know, with running backs, receivers, tight ends, everybody having confidence that we are going to break through and figure out exactly what our personality is of the run."

Whether or not Johnson will be part of that personality remains to be seen.

