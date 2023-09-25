Schrock's Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in loss vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A turbulent week for the Bears ended Sunday with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the charter franchise so bad they might want to consider closing up shop.

A 41-10 thrashing at Arrowhead Stadium doesn't do Sunday's beatdown justice. The Chiefs punted on their opening possession but scored on their next seven to take a 41-0 lead.

Mahomes played just 2.5 quarters, long enough to ensure Travis Kelce scored a touchdown with new girlfriend Taylor Swift in the crowd.

The Bears were pathetic on Sunday, which might even be too nice.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's a Week 3 report card for the Bears, with one group performing worse than the rest:

Pass Offense

Justin Fields said he wanted to say "F it" and play free Sunday. Maybe the Bears' staff didn't alter the game plan, or perhaps Fields is just broken, but either way, the offense was an abject disaster Sunday in Kansas City.

In a game in which the Bears were chasing for 45-plus minutes, Fields went just 11-for-22 for 99 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Fields continues to hold the ball too long, the offensive line is horrid, and the scheme does nothing to mitigate the group's weaknesses.

Putrid stuff.

Fields Grade: F

GRADE: F

Rushing offense

The only thing the 2022 Bears did well was run the football.

This team can't even get it going on the ground consistently.

The Bears did some nice things in the run game to start Sunday's contest, but they could not sustain it and had to abandon the run for the most part after halftime.

Fields rushed 11 times for 47 yards, while Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert rushed 15 times for 69 yards.

Did I mention the offensive line stinks?

GRADE: F

Pass Defense

I don't want to be too hard on a unit already down Eddie Jackson and Kyler Gordon before losing Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson in the first half.

As you might expect, Mahomes flambeed the Bears' patchwork secondary.

With no pass rush to speak of, the Bears had little chance of stopping Mahomes from shredding them apart while barely breaking a sweat.

GRADE: F

Run Defense

The Bears' front four is an abomination. Outside of Andrew Billings, none of them have been able to do anything of substance through three games.

Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards have done a fine job cleaning up the mess, which is all you ask of two top-tier linebackers without a steady force in front of them to eat up blocks.

Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found little resistance from the Bears' front, combining to rush for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Womp womp.

GRADE: F

COACHING

Can I give lower than an F? We'll make something up.

Look, the Beas are supposed to lose to the Chiefs. One team is the defending champion, and the other is working on defending its title as league doormat.

But the fact that this Bears team -- one that spent money and high draft capital on talented players in the offseason -- looks worse than last year's unit is a complete indictment on the entire coaching staff.

There were no answers and no adjustments. Players aren't put in a position to succeed on either side of the football.

A lot of that starts with questionable roster construction, but as far as game-day operation goes, the Bears' staff completely puked on themselves Sunday and throughout the first three weeks.

GRADE: F-

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.