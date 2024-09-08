Justin Fields

Report: Justin Fields to start for Steelers in Week 1

By Alex Shapiro

Justin Fields is reportedly in line to start for the Steelers when they take on the Falcons in Week 1. According to Mike Garafolo, Fields will lead Pittsburgh’s offense on Sunday.

Fields entered training camp as the backup behind Russell Wilson, but impressed folks in Pittsburgh with his high-upside playmaking ability.

Regardless, the plan was for Wilson to start the season, but Wilson tweaked his calf earlier this week. That was enough to keep him on the sidelines on Sunday.

This is great news for the Bears front office, even though they moved on from Fields in the offseason. They traded Fields to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick, but that pick will turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields meets certain playing time thresholds this season.

Justin Fields
