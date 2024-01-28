Shane Waldron

Report: Bears to interview Chargers WRs coach for job on offensive staff

The Chargers coach helped Keenan Allen and Mike Williams sustain success

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report about Shane Waldron’s offensive staff emerged on Sunday. Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will interview for the same job with the Bears according to Tom Pelissero.

Beatty is 50 years old with three years of NFL coaching experience, all with the Chargers. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Beatty spent 15 years coaching at the college ranks.

The Chargers have been known for their dynamic receiving corps led by Keenan Allen for many years. Under Beatty, Allen continued to have great success and averaged 7.2 catches for 80.3 yards and 0.4 TDs per game. That was a slight uptick from the three years before Beatty, when Allen averaged 6.5 catches, 73.6 yards and 0.4 TDs per game.

The Bears officially hired Waldron as their new offensive coordinator last Tuesday. Three days later the team announced Kerry Joseph, Waldron’s assistant QBs coach in Seattle, would be coming with him to Chicago as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Matt Eberflus also hired former Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington to be the new Bears defensive coordinator on Saturday.

