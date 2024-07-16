Rome Odunze

Source: Bears sign Rome Odunze to fully guaranteed contract

Details on the deal

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears have locked in one of their 2024 first-round picks for the foreseeable future. A source confirmed that the team signed No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze to his rookie contract. NFL Network was the first to report the deal. Per Ian Rapoport, it's a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract worth $22.7 million that will include a $13.3 million signing bonus.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

All first-round rookie contracts come with a fifth-year option for clubs to exercise if they choose. It’s also not unusual for first-rounders to have their contracts fully guaranteed.

Odunze’s reported deal ensures that he will not hold out at training camp this summer. Bears rookies reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday and will get to work right away.

The Bears still need to sign No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, but there have been no indications that Williams is planning to hold out this summer. Fellow rookies Kiran Amegadjie, Tory Taylor and Austin Booker have all signed their rookie contracts already.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Rome Odunze
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us