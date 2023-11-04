Report: Bears, Montez Sweat agree to massive multi-year extension

Just days after acquiring edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a second round draft pick, the Chicago Bears are locking him up to a long-term deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

New #Bears edge Montez Sweat has agreed to a massive 4-year extension, worth $98,000,000 in new money (24.5m apy). Getting $72,865,360 guaranteed. Deal done by @KlutchSports Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw. Total deal is $105m. pic.twitter.com/Gt20vqKqrc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2023

According to Rapoport, the four-year deal nets Sweat over $72.8 million in guaranteed money with a $24.5 million yearly average.

Sweat, who emerged as a star late in his collegiate career with Mississippi State after stints with Michigan State and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 and 2018, while also being named a first-team All-American in 2018.

Drafted 26th overall by Washington in 2019, Sweat has accumulated 35.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 47 tackles for a loss through five NFL seasons.

In 2023, Sweat has two forced fumbles and 6.5 sacks through eight games with Washington.

The Bears' long-term commitment to the 27-year-old defensive end makes Sweat the team's highest-paid player, with Sweat also receiving more guaranteed money than any other player on the roster.

Sweat is slated to make his Bears' debut in the Big Easy on Sunday as the Bears take on the New Orleans Saints in search of their third win of the season.

