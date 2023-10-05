Read: Bears Chairman George McCaskey's statement on death of Dick Butkus

Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus passed away at the age of 80, and tributes are pouring in from around the NFL.

Butkus, who starred for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, had his number 51 retired by the team, and was considered one of the organization's foremost ambassadors during his life.

Following Butkus' death, Bears Chairman George McCaskey issued a statement paying tribute to the legendary linebacker.

"Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history. He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership.

"He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.

"Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch. His legacy of philanthropy included a mission of ridding performance-enhancing drugs from sports and promoting heart health. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans.

"We extend our condolences to Helen, Dick's high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, and their family."

Butkus' family confirmed that he passed away in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

"The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support," a statement from the family read.