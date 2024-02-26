Peter King drops Bears draft bombshell in final career column

Peter King is going out with a bang.

The longtime NFL reporter announced his retirement in Monday's edition of his Football Morning in America column with NBC Sports. After reflecting on his legendary, 44-year career in sports media, King left readers with some final nuggets of wisdom about the upcoming season.

"I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick," he wrote. "I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend."

King made it clear that this was purely his own speculation, and it's worth noting his prediction goes against the dominant belief among insiders that the Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and trade Justin Fields

By trading the first pick, general manager Ryan Poles could a receive a haul that puts the Bears in position to contend sooner rather than later. That notion might outweigh the hype around Williams, according to King.

"Suppose GM Ryan Poles traded the top pick down one spot to Washington (which would take Caleb Williams), and got the second pick, a second-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick in return," he wrote. "Then suppose Poles traded the second pick to Atlanta at eight, and the Falcons picked one of the other quarterbacks. In return, Chicago gets the eighth pick, Atlanta's second-round pick, and first- and second-round picks next year.

"For moving down seven picks in the first round, the Bears could end up with nine picks in the first two rounds of the next two drafts. Instant infrastructure."

The Bears are expected to nail down their quarterback plan at the NFL combine this week, before free agent signing begins on March 13.

Until then, expect the rumor mill to keep churning.

