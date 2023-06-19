Sunday was filled with heartfelt Father’s Day messages as players and fans from across the country took to Twitter to recognize their dads. One greeting in particular stood out as a little strange however. A video circulated of Packers quarterback Jordan Love wishing Bears fans a happy Father’s Day.

Jordan Love wishing a Happy Father’s Day to… Bears fans? 🧐pic.twitter.com/cPEHx0ca5R — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2023

People wondered what it was all about. Was Love trying to make some sort of joke a la Aaron Rodgers declaring himself the Bears owner? Did Love bungle that joke by insinuating Bears fans across the world are his collective dad? Why was this video even recorded?

Turns out it was for a completely innocuous reason. Love is in Paris with Justin Fields and DeShaun Watson for a youth football camp. A french fan asked Love to record the short video, so he did.

Here’s an explanation from the Twitter user who initially posted the video:

There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire 🔥. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 pic.twitter.com/lCZ1zHR8x8 — ChrisD69 (@ChrisD69007) June 18, 2023

And here’s Love’s own explanation:

Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023

The Bears and Packers open their season together at Soldier Field this year, so Love will get an opportunity to pick up where Rodgers left off in regards to being the Bears’ owner/dad/archnemesis. Or maybe it will be the Bears fans who cheer so loudly that they make a statement as Love’s new guardian/conservator/foe.