NFL Mock Draft roundup: Bears seek help in trenches this spring

The Chicago Bears have made some serious moves already this offseason, but who will they target in the NFL Draft?

The Bears have not only hired head coach Ben Johnson to help resurrect their offense and to help in the development of quarterback Caleb Williams, but they’ve also reportedly swung trades for All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and lineman Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams.

Those moves show an emphasis on building the team’s offensive line to help protect Williams, but what other moves could they make? Here’s a roundup of some NFL mock drafts with suggestions for the Bears.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter

No, Carter is not expected to mysteriously drop to the No. 10 slot where the Bears currently sit. Instead, Trapasso suggests the Bears could trade up to the No. 4 slot, giving the Patriots that 10th pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick in the deal.

Carter had a monster season for the Nittany Lions, racking up 12 sacks and 43 solo tackles as Penn State reached the national semifinals.

He would also give the Bears a strong edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, getting much-needed pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell

The Athletic interviewed NFL executives, who anticipate the Bears to make a pick in the trenches.

Campbell is a popular name for that spot, ranked as one of the top linemen in the draft. While the Tigers used him at left tackle, there have been some concerns expressed about his arm length, which could require a move to guard or center.

The Bears’ additions of Thuney and Jackson could complicate that equation if the team is concerned about Campbell’s ability to play tackle.

One executive echoed what Trapasso argued, which is that the Bears could try to move up in the draft order to go snag Carter or to get another pass rusher.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou

Reid says that Membou would likely compete with Braxton Jones at left tackle or would start at a guard spot, which is less likely now that the Bears have made multiple guard moves, unless they anticipate moving Jackson to center.

While scouts have praised Membou’s athleticism and he showed off incredible speed at the recent NFL Combine, others have said that he is undersized at 6-feet-4 and that he needs to show more proficiency in getting up the field and in dealing with speedy pass rushers, according to NFL.com.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein: Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons

Simmons was viewed as one of the top offensive tackles in the country, but he suffered a serious knee injury during the Buckeyes’ regular season game against Oregon that knocked him out for the remainder of Ohio State’s national title run.

Simmons told media at the Combine that he is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the torn patellar tendon, and that he expects he’ll be able to work out for NFL scouts before the draft in April.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell

Sikkema doesn’t believe Campbell will stick at tackle because of his arm length. He believes Campbell would profile more as a guard or center, which again could be an issue after the Bears acquired Jackson and Thuney via trades this week.

Sikkema’s draft was published before the Bears made those reported moves.

Walter Football: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou

Membou once again gets high marks for his athleticism and his ability to win hand-fights at the line, but concerns are again expressed about his lack of height.

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Trice and Charles McDonald: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell

The duo echoes others’ concerns about Campbell’s arm length, but they believe the talented lineman could play left tackle, with Darnell Wright at right tackle.