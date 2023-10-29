NFL Insider throws water on Chase Young-Bears trade rumors

Heading into the weekend, reports surfaced surrounding legitimate links between Chase Young and the Bears, courtesy of intel from Mike Florio.

"Per a league source, there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young." Florio wrote on Friday.

On Sunday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer took the wind out of that sail.

"There are rumors out there that the Chicago Bears have a deal for Chase Young. That is not true. I don't think that one's gonna happen," Glazer said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Jay Glazer dismisses the Chase Young - Bears rumors. He did say that Washington will likely move one of their defensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/A8uFH1lq2v — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) October 29, 2023

The Bears wouldn't be the only team interested in acquiring Young and company. He reports several teams are after the Commanders' defensive line.

"There are a lot of teams that have called Washington about all three of those players (Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen). At least one of those D-linemen will get moved this week," Glazer said.

Acquiring Young would bolster the Bears' defensive line tremendously. And that unit needs support. Last season, the Bears recorded the fewest number of sacks in the NFL, notching a paltry 20 sacks. Going into Week 8, the Bears held the second-fewest number of sacks.

Young was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. But a knee injury in 2021 changed the trajectory of his career in a poor way. He played just 12 games between 2021-22.

This season, he's back on track. He's played six games, recording five sacks on the season thus far. He has 14 total tackles, six for loss, too. Young's presence would relieve pressure off several players for the Bears. Most notably, the Bears linebackers --- Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards --- would have an easier time in coverage.

If the Bears choose to go after Young, it would most certainly be a long-term play. Young is playing the final season of his rookie contract and is in need of a long-term deal. Luckily, the Bears are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL for a second straight offseason, according to Spotrac.

The Bears could easily afford to sign Young to a long-term deal. The question is --- what are they willing to fork over in a trade? The rumored asking price for Young is a second-round pick. The Bears have eight picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including two first-round selections.

Are the Bears willing to chase Young (pun intended) further than other teams in the league?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.