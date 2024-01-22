NFL Insider makes bold prediction about a Justin Fields trade package: report

The Bears checked one box on their lengthy offseason to-do list, hiring Shane Waldron to become the team's new offensive coordinator. But their most significant box is far from being checked off.

Will the Bears opt to keep Justin Fields or trade him in favor of drafting a new signal caller? One NFL insider from ESPN believes the Bears will trade Fields for an interesting return.

"Big prediction for the offseason: The Falcons will use [Kyle] Pitts as part of a package to pry quarterback Justin Fields away from the Bears before Chicago uses the No. 1 overall pick on a new starting quarterback," Aaron Schatz wrote.

The most frequented team tied to Fields' trade rumors is the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields is from Georgia and the team is seemingly dissatisfied with Desmond Ridder. The Falcons are without a head coach at the moment, but the next will be forced to address the quarterback situation.

If the Bears are "blown away" by a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft class, they will inevitably trade Fields. Most suspect the ceiling for his market is somewhere in the ballpark of a second-round pick and potentially more on the backend, according to reports.

But Pitts would provide an interesting wrinkle if the Falcons are willing to part ways with their tight end.

Pitts, 23, entered the NFL through the same draft as Fields in 2021, taken by the Falcons seven picks before him. He's played three seasons with the Falcons. But they haven't been the most appealing seasons.

During his rookie outing, Pitts recorded 68 receptions for just over 1,000 yards receiving. However, he notched just one touchdown catch. Unfortunately, he's combined for fewer yards over the past two seasons than he finished with his rookie year, causing concern for his future play.

Pitts was considered the best athlete in the 2021 NFL draft class, which included Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Micah Parsons. Unfortunately, he hasn't lived up to expectations three seasons into his career. But is that a product of his performance or the coaching changes in Atlanta?

The Bears will have a lot of options on their hands, should they open up the trade market to Fields. Would Pitts entice the Bears to pull the trigger?

