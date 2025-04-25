2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft in Green Bay hits maximum capacity as fan admission paused

Thousands of fans were expected to descend upon the stadium grounds Thursday for the first round

By NBC Chicago Staff

GREEN BAY, WI – APRIL 24: A general view of the stage prior to round one of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay figured to be a massive spectacle, but it’s not clear if league officials figured it’d be this huge.

Right as the draft started on Thursday with the Tennessee Titans drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, the area around Lambeau Field and the “Titletown” district hit maximum capacity, the Packers announced.

“NFL Draft entry (is) temporarily paused,” the team said. “The event venue has reached maximum capacity. General admission entry has been paused at this time.”

The draft is in Green Bay for the first time, and videos of the crowd showed the stunning scene, with thousands of fans from around the league descending upon one of the most iconic venues in the sport.

It’s unclear if more fans will be able to get into the area, but the draft will continue into Friday and Saturday, giving fans additional chances to experience the festivities around the stadium.

