The NFL has announced when they will release their 2025 schedule, and the Chicago Bears will have a tough season ahead.

During the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, it was announced that the league would release its schedule on Wednesday, May 14.

In the 2025 season, the Bears will take on opponents in the AFC North and the NFC East, and will also face the last-place teams in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC South under the NFL’s scheduling formula.

The Bears will have some incredibly tough road games on the docket. Not only will they have to play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but they'll also have to head back to Washington to face the Commanders, where they lost on a heartbreaking Hail Mary pass in the 2024 season.

The Bears will also have to play the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on the road, along with their division rival Packers, Lions and Vikings.

For their home schedule, the Bears will welcome two of the league’s most storied franchises to Soldier Field. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who reached the playoffs this season and will battle the Ravens in the wild card round, will come to Chicago in 2025, as will the Dallas Cowboys, who will be looking to rebound after an up-and-down campaign.

In all, the Bears will have 10 games against playoff teams this season, including six road contests.

Here are the Bears’ 2025 opponents:

Bears Home Opponents: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Bears Road Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders