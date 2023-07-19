We’re finally less than a week away from Bears training camp report day. Over the next couple of months, position battles will heat up, the Bears will do a lot of work installing their offense and defense, and they’ll compete against other teams in joint practices and preseason games. At the end, jobs will be won and lost.

When Week 1 rolls around there will be many new names making an impact for the team, so if you tuned out after the Super Bowl there may be some unfamiliar faces on the field. But don’t worry. If you fall into that camp, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of new, notable players on the Bears roster this year.

TRAVIS BELL - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Bell was the No. 218 pick in the draft and is playing behind several guys on the depth chart, so he may not play on defense at all this year. But Ryan Poles called Bell one of his favorite humans, so there’s a good chance he sticks around the organization.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

ANDREW BILLINGS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Billings was one of the lesser-heralded free agent signings this offseason, but he could make a big impact on run defense. Billings projects to be the team’s starting nose tackle this season.

NATE DAVIS - RIGHT GUARD

Davis is a big piece of the offensive line overhaul. Poles signed him to a three-year, $30-million deal (the second-biggest of the offseason for the Bears) to help improve the team’s blocking up front. The addition of Davis also allowed the Bears to move Teven Jenkins to left guard, and Cody Whitehair to center.

GERVON DEXTER SR. - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Poles drafted Dexter with the No. 53 overall pick in this year’s draft with the hope that he’ll develop into a disruptive force in the backfield. In the early stages of the offseason, Dexter played more at nose than three-tech, so he could rotate into the lineup behind Billings.

TREMAINE EDMUNDS - MIDDLE LINEBACKER

The Bears biggest prize of free agency this year. Poles signed Edmunds to a four-year, $72-million contract to defend the middle of the field. Edmunds enjoyed a breakout season in pass coverage last season, and just turned 25, so the team hopes he’s just entering his prime.

T.J. EDWARDS - WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER

Edwards is another new cog in the Bears’ linebacker corps brought in via free agency. The team signed him to a three-year, $19.5 million deal to complement Edmunds. Many Philadelphia outlets tabbed Edwards as an unsung hero of the Eagles defense last year, since he was a tackling machine.

D’ONTA FOREMAN - RUNNING BACK

Foreman will challenge Khalil Herbert for snaps this year. Last year with the Panthers he proved he can effectively shoulder a starter’s load after they traded Christian McCaffrey. The Bears signed Foreman to a one-year, $2 million deal.

RASHEEM GREEN - DEFENSIVE END

Green projects to be a rotational edge rusher this season. He’s a five-year vet with 17 career sacks who has typically played around 50% of a team’s defensive snaps. Green signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Bears.

TRAVIS HOMER - RUNNING BACK

Poles signed Homer to a two-year, $4 million contract shortly after David Montgomery left for Detroit. He’s a self-proclaimed pass protection stud and is a reliable contributor on special teams. He’ll have to fight for a spot though, since the running backs room is crowded.

ROSCHON JOHNSON - RUNNING BACK

The Bears drafted Johnson in the fourth round, not only because he rounds out their running back room, but because they believe he could be a foundational player in creating the culture they desire. Montgomery fans will likely fall in love with Johnson’s physical play style.

DJ MOORE - WIDE RECEIVER

Moore was arguably the most important piece in the trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. He gives Justin Fields a legit WR1 and elevates the profile of the entire offense.

ZACCH PICKENS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Poles drafted Pickens with the No. 64 overall pick to further bolster the defensive line. Pickens primarily played three-tech in the early stages of the summer program, and projects to rotate in behind Justin Jones when the season starts.

TYLER SCOTT - WIDE RECEIVER

The Bears drafted Scott in the fourth round to continue adding speedy threats in the passing game. Scott is a former track star best known for taking the top off a defense. He’ll have to fight for WR4 or WR5 snaps since the Bears top three spots are filled by Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

NOAH SEWELL - LINEBACKER

The Bears drafted Sewell in the fifth round because they love how he hits. Sewell could challenge Jack Sanborn for the starting strongside linebacker spot, especially if Sanborn suffers any setbacks in his ankle injury rehab.

TERELL SMITH - CORNERBACK

Poles selected Smith in the fifth round and believe he’s still an ascending player. He’s got solid ballskills and the physical traits that no coach can teach. He projects to be a developmental backup player this year.

TYRIQUE STEVENSON - CORNERBACK

Stevenson is another big, physical corner and plays with great instincts. He displayed impressive sticky coverage at OTAs and minicamp and projects to start as the team’s second outside corner. That’s why Poles traded up to draft Stevenson with the No. 56 overall pick this year.

ROBERT TONYAN - TIGHT END

Tonyan gives the Bears an additional pass-catching tight end threat besides Cole Kmet. His playstyle complements Kmet, who has developed as an in-line blocker, and should allow the Bears to use more two-tight end sets this year. The Bears signed Tonyan to a one-year, $2.65 million contract.

DEMARCUS WALKER - DEFENSIVE END

The Bears gave Walker the third-biggest free agent contract on the team this year (three years, $21 million) and he projects to be a starting defensive end. He’s coming off a career-high seven sacks for the Titans last year, where he also played a good amount of defensive tackle.

P.J. WALKER - QUARTERBACK

Walker replaces Trevor Siemian as Fields’ backup. He plays with a more similar style to Fields and has rapport with Moore already from their time together in Carolina. He signed a two-year, $4.15 million contract.

KENDALL WILLIAMSON - SAFETY

The Bears selected Williamson with the second-to-last pick of the draft. He’ll be a developmental player this year.

DARNELL WRIGHT - RIGHT TACKLE

The Bears used their first-round pick to select Wright and he will take over the starting right tackle job right away. The team loves his physicality and mental fortitude. Many scouts believe he was the most NFL-ready OL prospect in this year’s draft class.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.