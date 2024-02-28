MVP quarterback says Ryan Poles' career hinges on drafting Caleb Williams

If you've yet to voice an unsolicited opinion on what the Chicago Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick, you're running out of time.

General Manager Ryan Poles is still in the information-gathering stage, using this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to get to know the prospects. He did, however, tell reporters Tuesday that if he decides to draft a quarterback and trade Justin Fields, he'll like do it before free agency begins on March 13.

This means NFL experts and pundits have less than two weeks to give their hottest takes on the Bears' current quarterback debate. In sharing his own, CBS Sports' Boomer Esiason issued a stern warning to the Bears' front office should they pass on USC star quarterback Caleb Williams.

"It's over. They're taking this kid [Williams] right here, and if they don’t take this kid, then Ryan Poles should be fired," Esiason said Tuesday on the "Boomer and Gio" show on WFAN-AM and CBS Sports Network.

Esiason was an NFL quarterback for 14 season and was named MVP in 1988 as a member of the Bengals. He now works as a TV analyst on "The NFL Today."

Poles certainly doesn't need to be told that his job depends on what he does in this year's draft. It will likely be the most important decision he makes as a front office leader in the NFL.

"This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information, learn about the different players in the draft, listen to what opportunities could come up, and then at the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears," Poles said Tuesday in Indianapolis.

