Matt Miller mock draft has Bears selecting Caleb Williams, another offensive stud in 1st round

The news that Kliff Kingsbury will take over as the next Washington Commanders offensive coordinator has created a social media whirlwind about the implications for the 2024 NFL Draft. Could Kingsbury, who spent the 2023 season working as an offensive analyst for USC and Caleb Williams, convince those in charge of the Commanders draft to make the Bears an offer they can’t refuse for the No. 1 overall pick?

Consensus from draft experts around the country says no. Most still believe the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the top pick this year. On Monday, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller added his voice to the growing chorus with his latest mock draft. Miller took things a step further, by saying the Bears would load up on offense with their second first-round pick.

NO. 1: CALEB WILLIAMS - QUARTERBACK - USC

This has been the dominant narrative for the Bears since the end of the regular season. We’ve written about Williams a lot already. If you haven’t seen the coverage, check it out here. Simply put, consensus says Williams is a nearly perfect quarterback prospect. Might be hard for Poles to pass on the opportunity, no matter what he thinks of Justin Fields.

Here’s what Miller wrote:



“Everyone I spoke to at the Senior Bowl speculated that the Bears will draft Williams first overall and then trade starting quarterback Justin Fields for a package potentially centered around a second-round pick. That’s also what I would do if I were in GM Ryan Poles’ shoes. Williams is a unique quarterback prospect with elite arm strength and field vision, plus an innate ability to create plays from inside and outside the pocket. He has 93 career touchdown throws and just 14 interceptions.

“Fields has taken steps, but Williams’ ceiling is a top-three NFL quarterback. The Bears– who are 24th in QB$ (45.1) since drafting Fields in 2021– can’t pass that up.”

NO. 9: OLUMUYIWA FASHANU - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - PENN STATE

Braxton Jones has grown a lot in his two seasons with the Bears and is a serviceable left tackle. But with the huge investment in Williams, Miller thinks they make a move to upgrade the protection up front and sure up their OL depth at the same time. Miller thinks that decision will be easier for the Bears, since he mocked wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze all coming off the board before the Bears pick again.

Fashanu entered the year as a top tackle to watch for good reason. Some draft experts say he’s the best pass-protecting lineman in the class, and the numbers back it up. According to PFF, Fashanu never gave up a sack in 1,347 snaps for the Nittany Lions at left tackle.

Here’s Miller on the pick:

“Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is a good but limited player; he will never be a top-five NFL left tackle. So with the top three receivers off the board, I’m looking at the loaded OT class. Fashanu is raw– he has been a starter for just 18 games in college– but he has excellent movement ability and a mean streak in the run game. He has the potential to become an elite NFL tackle, which is why Chicago skips reaching for a wide receiver or drafting a pass-rusher in favor of taking Fashanu as the best player available.

“Oh, and if things fall this way, the Bears’ top two picks reunite: Williams and Fashanu were high school teammates.”

