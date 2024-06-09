Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis to meet with Bears Monday: Report

Marcedes Lewis became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis is expected to meet with the Chicago Bears tomorrow with "the intention of re-signing" with the team, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer

Last season with the Bears, Lewis ranked fifth in run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also gave him a 77.1 grade, which also ranked him fifth among the NFL tight ends. If Lewis were to re-sign with the Bears, this would give them three tight ends who had top-30 PFF grades last year:

5. Marcedes Lewis (77.1)

11. Cole Kmet (73.7)

26. Gerald Everett (65.6)

Lewis, 40, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Bears in 2023, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.

This will be Lewis' 19th season in the NFL

