NFL News

Lucas Patrick, Roschon Johnson head to the locker room with injuries

Two starters are already dealing with injuries early in the Bears-Commanders game

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting center Lucas Patrick and running back Roschon Johnson both exited Thursday's Bears game against the Commanders with injuries. Both went to the locker room to be evaluated for concussions.

Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a concussion, the Bears announced.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Cody Whitehair replaced Patrick at center, while Teven Jenkins moved into Whitehair's spot at left guard.

Khalil Herbert will take the bulk of the action in the backfield for Johnson.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Chicago Bears

Roschon Johnson 31 mins ago

Lucas Patrick, Roschon Johnson ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game

DJ Moore 49 mins ago

DJ Moore's epic first quarter lands him in elite company in Bears history

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us