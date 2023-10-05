Starting center Lucas Patrick and running back Roschon Johnson both exited Thursday's Bears game against the Commanders with injuries. Both went to the locker room to be evaluated for concussions.

Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a concussion, the Bears announced.

RB Roschon Johnson has been ruled out for the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

Both Lucas Patrick and Roschon Johnson are being evaluated for concussions. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 6, 2023

Cody Whitehair replaced Patrick at center, while Teven Jenkins moved into Whitehair's spot at left guard.

Khalil Herbert will take the bulk of the action in the backfield for Johnson.

