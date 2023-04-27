The Biggest Bears Headlines From NBC Sports Chicago's 2023 NFL Draft Coverage

The Chicago Bears have made their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Darnell Wright heading to Halas Hall as the number 10 pick in the draft.

Reporter Mike Berman is on the ground in KC, and Bears Insider Josh Schrock will be at Halas Hall for all the action. Laurence Holmes and Kenneth Davis will also preside over the festivities on NBC Sports Chicago.

Here are the latest headlines surrounding the NFL Draft and the Bears:

Darnell Wright Addresses Chicago Bears Fans on Social Media

After the Bears selected Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennessee, the newly minted Bear shared a video with fans on social media.

NFL DE Calais Campbell Calls Bears' Pick Darnell Wright ‘a Beast'

Calais Campbell didn't shy away from complimenting the likes of Darnell Wright, who the Bears selected with the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft.

Louis Riddick: Darnell Wright Could Be 'Best Player in the Draft'

The Chicago Bears got a good one. Louis Riddick raved about Darnell Wright, saying he has the "ability" to become the "best player in the draft."

Why Darnell Wright Was Bears' Choice at No. 10

After a season in which Bears' right tackles gave up 32 pressures and eight sacks, Ryan Poles used his first-round pick on a big, violent right tackle who can keep the heat off Justin Fields. Welcome to Chicago, Darnell Wright.

Here's what Bears Insider Josh Schrock has to say about the pick.

Bears Take Tennessee Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10

The Chicago Bears have drafted Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10 in the NFL Draft. Here's what we know about the pick so far.

Darnell Wright the Earliest Bears Tackle Taken in 40 Years

The last time the Bears took an offensive tackle in the top-10 of the NFL Draft was in 1983, when they took future Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert.

Eagles Trade Up To No. 9 With Bears, Will Take Jalen Carter

Eagles traded pick No. 10 and a fourth-round pick next year to move up to No. 9. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

How to Watch, Stream NBC Sports Chicago’s First Round NFL Draft Coverage

Here's all the information you need on how to catch NBC Sports Chicago's television and streaming coverage on Thursday.

Chicago Bears Announce Special Guests for Announcing Draft Picks

Ahead of the Bears' selections Thursday-Saturday, the Bears announced three special guests who will announce some of the Bears' selections in this year's NFL draft, including Devin Hester. Here's the full list of details.

Report: Bears Wanted No. 2, 12 Picks From Texans for Top Selection

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Bears nearly had a pair of trades in place for the No. 1 overall pick, first with the Houston Texans and then with the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, the Bears traded with the Panthers, acquiring the No. 9 pick, a 2024 first round selection, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Mel Kiper Reveals His Final Mock Draft

ESPN's legendary draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed his pick for the Bears at No. 9, and there are some good reasons why they could go in a position-specific direction.

Josh Schrock’s Final Mock Draft

Our own Josh Schrock also had his final mock draft. Here's how he sees the first round playing out.