Against the Broncos last Sunday, Bears fans finally got a breath of fresh air with Justin Fields' performance.

And it's not just the fans. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner noticed, too, and shared his thoughts with 670 the Score on the Parkins & Spiegel show.

"It was kinda crazy to watch because of what we had seen up to that point," Warner said. "But I thought Justin played an unbelievable game ... The stats say that it was his best game as a Bear. It was by far the best game I've seen Justin Fields play."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Maybe it was because the Broncos own the league's worst defense (right next to the Bears). But Fields put on a clinic against Denver.

He threw for his first career game with over 300 passing yards, tallying 335 total yards through the air. He tacked on four touchdowns (two to Cole Kmet, one to DJ Moore, one to Khalil Herbert) with one late-game interception he called a "miscommunication" between him and Kmet.

Fields also completed 28-of-35 passes while tacking on 25 extra rushing yards by way of four rushing attempts.

It's evident Fields is improving. This game would likely tell you the full story simply from the box score. Other games? Not so much. Though he hasn't lived up to expectations this season. The film shows it all.

Need proof of his improvement from Sunday? Check out this ex-quarterback's two-hour film session on Fields. Former Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel also published one of his own breakdowns, too.

Either way, Fields finally recorded a more-than-acceptable game under his belt after three weeks of misery and deciphering blame.

Can he and the Bears keep the ball rolling against the Commanders on Thursday?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.