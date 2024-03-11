Longtime Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to Atlanta, according to multiple reports. The move takes one of the most productive QBs in the league out of the Bears’ division, but it also takes a potential trade partner for Justin Fields off the board.

This is from the source. And The Force. pic.twitter.com/FmQCPNGThW — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 11, 2024

The Falcons had long been linked as a trade destination for Fields. They feature young playmakers in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and the thinking was that a high-upside player like Fields could help the group reach its potential. A move to Atlanta would also be a homecoming for Fields, who grew up rooting for Mike Vick in Kennesaw, GA.

Instead the Falcons will roll with the more experienced QB, who has racked up massive yards throughout his career with elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs. The Falcons will surely hope that Cousins can help raise the floor for their offense with his track record of passing success.

Heading into the offseason the assumption was there would be a robust trade market for Fields. That has not been the case over the first few months of the year.

Cousins has seven seasons of 4,000+ passing yards to his name. He has a 76-67-2 record as a starter with both Minnesota and Washington.

