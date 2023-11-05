Khari Blasingame leaves Bears' game vs. Saints

Chicago Bears fullback Khari Blasingame was forced to leave Sunday’s game vs. the New Orleans Saints due to an apparent injury.
Blasingame, a key blocker for the Bears this season, left the contest in the second quarter.
The fullback was helping to block for a run by D’Onta Foreman in the second quarter when he was buried in a pile following the conclusion of the play.
Blasingame headed to the blue medical tent. The Bears later reported that he was being evaluated for a concussion.
He has two catches for five yards so far this season, and has 26 rushing yards to his credit for the Bears.