Kevin Byard shares emotions leading up to playing Titans, his former team in Week 1

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – New Bears safety Kevin Byard has a lot of hands to shake this Sunday. He’ll need a few extra jerseys ready to swap with friends, too. That’s because he’ll lineup against his friends and former teammates when the Titans visit Soldier Field to kickoff the regular season.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say this game means something to me, for sure,” Byard said.

Byard spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career in Nashville, where he developed into one of the top ballhawking safeties in the NFL. Over the course of 120 games with the Titans, Byard intercepted 27 passes, forced three fumbles and recovered four more. Byard did all of that while remaining an excellent tackler, too. He had 627 stops for the Titans, with a miniscule 4.5% missed tackle rate since 2018, when missed tackle rates started being tracked.

For his efforts, Byard was recognized with two First-Team All-Pro honors and two Pro Bowl nods.

“Had a great time there obviously. Still love the city and I know the city loves me, as well.”

Byard said the emotions might be a little different if the Bears were headed to Nashville instead of hosting the Titans at Soldier Field, but there will still be some extra feelings leading up to the game.

In particular, Byard said he’s looking forward to seeing Titans team chaplain James “Mitch” Mitchell.

“He’s my guy,” Byard said. “We came in pretty much together. He got the job early in my career. You know, all of us players, we can be knuckleheads a little bit, so he’s been a guy that’s given me a lot of wisdom. His family, his wife Valerie, are very close to my family, as well. He’s been everything to me as far as my growth and maturation, not necessarily as a player, but as a man.”

Byard said he’s going to try to get all of his handshakes and all of his reminiscing out of the way during pregame warmups. Once he goes back into the locker room before kickoff, he’s going to lock in on the task at hand.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“At the end of the day, this game is not about me. This game is about the Chicago Bears getting a win in Week 1. That’s really all it is.”

Sunday marks Byard’s first game with the Bears and the expectation is that he’ll be a steady veteran in the back of the defense. Even though the Bears haven’t played a game yet, it appears he’s already filling that role. Last week, the Bears voted to make Byard a team captain.

Kickoff between the Bears and Titans is set for noon at Soldier Field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.