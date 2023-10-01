Justin Fields sets Bears record with stellar first half vs. Denver

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a new team record during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Fields, who had thrown for three touchdowns in his first three games of the season, matched that mark in the first half of Sunday’s game, completing a pair of touchdowns to Cole Kmet and one to DJ Moore to give the Bears the lead.

More impressively, Fields completed the first 16 passes he attempted in the game, setting a new Bears record for consecutive completions. That mark had previously been held by Shane Matthews, who completed 15 consecutive passes in a 2000 game for Chicago.

Unfortunately for Fields, he wasn’t able to keep the streak going, as his Hail Mary attempt to end the first half was batted down by the Broncos.

Still though, Fields had a perfect passer rating in the first half, going 16-for-17 for 231 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Bears a 21-7 lead.

