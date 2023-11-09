Justin Fields wasn’t able to get healthy enough for the game after the Bears left the door open a crack for him to improve enough to play on Wednesday. Tyson Bagent will start his fourth game in a row.

Here’s the full list of the team’s inactives:

The Bears benched embattled wide receiver Velus Jones. The team has tried to work the second-year player into the offense, but he's continued to make mistakes throughout the year.

The Bears ruled out Tremaine Edmunds, Khari Blasingame, Nate Davis and Terell Smith on Wednesday, so no surprises that they’re all inactive. Jack Sanborn will start at middle linebacker for Edmunds, Teven Jenkins will play right guard for Davis and Jaylon Jones will come off the bench if needed as the backup cornerback. It’s unclear how the Bears will adjust their offense to make up for Blasingame’s absence. The team moved tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster, but did not move up practice squad fullback Robert Burns.

The final inactive player of note is Dominique Robinson, who will be a healthy scratch for the third game in a row.

