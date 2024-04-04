Justin Fields will change his jersey number that’s potentially a tongue-in-cheek nod to his trade. The Steelers announced on Thursday that Fields will now wear No. 2 after spending three seasons donning No. 1 for the Bears.

No Steelers player has worn No. 1 since Hall of Fame Gary Anderson left the team after the 1994 season, but the number isn’t officially retired by the team.

Fields may have chosen No. 2 since the Steelers are now his second team. It could also represent his second chance at establishing himself as a starter in the NFL. Or maybe he just chose No. 2 out of respect for Anderson.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Fields will enter training as Russell Wilson’s backup. He left the door open for Fields to win the starting job over Wilson, however.

The Bears traded up in the 2021 draft to select Fields, but after three up-and-down seasons, the team decided to move on from Fields to clear the way for a new rookie QB to take over in 2024.

