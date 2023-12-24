Justin Fields makes young fan's Christmas with touchdown gift

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was a young fan that ended up scoring one of the coolest gifts imaginable.
On first-and-goal after a penalty on the Cardinals, Fields scrambled to the left and scored from three yards out to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.
Instead of spiking the ball or keeping it, he instead did his best Santa Claus impression and gave a young fan a memory they’ll never forget:
Fields and the Bears will have one more home game after this week, taking on the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve.