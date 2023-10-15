Justin Fields

Justin Fields ruled out for Bears' game with injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury.

Fields was scrambling to the left on a third-down play in the third quarter when he was tackled by Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Fields attempted to throw the ball before he hit the ground, but his arm twisted underneath him as he landed.

The quarterback was favoring his hand as he ran off the field, and he was immediately taken to the locker room for further examination.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fields has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury. Tyson Bagent entered the game in his place, and coughed up a touchdown on a strip-sack by the Vikings that extended Minnesota's lead.

Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent 22 mins ago

Tyson Bagent's first NFL drive was not ideal

1 hour ago

Eddie Jackson leaves Bears' game with foot injury

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Justin Fields
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us