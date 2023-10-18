Justin Fields injury update, still slight chance he plays vs. Raiders

Justin Fields is still doubtful to play against the Raiders, but the Bears got some slightly encouraging news that his thumb injury could be heading in the right direction. On Wednesday, Matt Eberflus said the swelling from Fields’ dislocated thumb has gone down.

“It still comes down to the grip strength, where he is,” Eberflus said.

If Fields’ thumb improves enough over the course of the week, Eberflus left open the possibility that the team could tape it up, and Fields could play through it. He also left open the possibility of surgery and a more-lengthy absence.

“Nothing’s off the table, nothing’s on the table,” Eberflus said.

In the meantime, Tyson Bagent is taking first-team reps at quarterback and the team is confident he can get the job done.

“He's got good arm talent,” Eberflus said. “He’s got good poise and pocket presence and we’re excited to see where it goes.”

