Justin Fields finds surprising silver lining during sloppy practice

The Bears offense struggled today. There’s no two ways around it. Other than a two-minute drill that resulted in a field goal to end practice almost nothing went right.

Justin Fields was as inaccurate as he’s been all summer. P.J. Walker wasn’t any better. There were pre-snap penalties, we saw shoddy protection and dropped balls.

During one move-the-ball period, the first team offense had three opportunities, three series, to try to get a first down against the second team defense. They couldn’t do it. In 7-on-7s, balls bouncing off of pass catchers’ hands led to interceptions on three consecutive reps.

It was yucky.

Yet, Fields found a silver lining amidst all the muck.

“It’s really good to actually have days like this, just to see how guys respond to a little bit of adversity,” Fields said.

The offense didn’t completely pack it in after over two hours off getting beaten over and over by the defense. They came together for that one successful two-minute drill to end practice on a high note.

“I was proud of the guys for that,” Fields said.

The Bears are still at the point in the year where they’re making a mistake on nearly every play, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t discouraged by that. If anything, he’s encouraged that they’re not repeating mistakes. The players are being exposed to a lot at this point in the year, so the hiccups are almost expected.

“We're pushing the envelope,” Getsy said. “We're going to continue with our installations and keep challenging them with different things and every day we create new situations for them. These are all things we need to experience and learn from them and sometimes you've got to fail at something first before you can get really good at it.”

