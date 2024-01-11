2024 NFL Draft

Ian Cunningham, Bears asst. GM, named finalist for Commanders GM job. How that affects Bears draft

If Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham lands the Commanders GM job, it would affect the Bears' 2024 and 2025 drafts

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another member of the Bears could be out of the organization soon. According to multiple reports, assistant GM Ian Cunningham has been named a finalist for the Washington Commanders’ GM job.

On Wednesday, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he was extremely proud that Cunningham is receiving strong interest for top jobs around the league.

“I want to produce as many GMs in this league as possible,” Poles said. “I think that’s a big thing.”

At the same time, Poles knows that if Cunningham departs, someone on his staff will have to backfill his role.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Those are big shoes to fill in terms of helping run the front office and get things done in evaluating players,” Poles said. “That’s why development is so important to me in terms of our scouting assistants up to our area scouts. Make sure they’re developed so everyone can keep taking that step up.”

Cunningham has 16 years of NFL experience. Before joining the Bears, he spent five seasons with the Eagles. He started in Philadelphia as the director of college scouting and by 2021 was working as the director of player personnel.

“If anyone’s listening, Ian’s a stud,” Poles said.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson 16 hours ago

Bears GM Ryan Poles speaks definitively about Jaylon Johnson's future with team

Luke Getsy 18 hours ago

Here's why the Bears decided to relieve Luke Getsy of his duties as offensive coordinator

Due to a league resolution passed in 2020 to promote the development of minority coaches and executives, the Bears would be awarded two compensatory third-round draft picks if Cunningham lands a GM job elsewhere. One of the third-round picks would come in the 2024 draft, the other would come in 2025.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

2024 NFL Draft
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us