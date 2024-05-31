Hard Knocks

How to watch ‘Hard Knocks': Everything to know about Bears' version

Here's everything you need to know about the Bears appearing on "Hard Knocks"

By Ryan Taylor



The Bears announced their participation in this offseason's version of "Hard Knocks" alongside the NFL, NFL Films and Max on Thursday.

They will become the 18th team to participate in the notorious NFL documentary. This appearance will mark the first ever for the franchise, too.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bears on "Hard Knocks."

What is "Hard Knocks"?

"Hard Knocks" is an NFL-centric documentary that follows an NFL team during its respective training camp, gaining unprecedented access and captivating storylines to share in a season-long documentary form.

Since its initial success, they've created different versions of the documentary, including an "offseason" version of the documentary focused on the New York Giants; it will debut on July 2.

They've also executed four consecutive "in-season" documentaries. This season, the in-season version will feature an entire division.

How to watch "Hard Knocks"

"Hard Knocks" will air on HBO and stream on Max.

When will the Bears debut on "Hard Knocks"?

The first episode of the Bears' version of "Hard Knocks" will air at 8 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 6.

How were the Bears selected for "Hard Knocks"?

NFL teams rarely, if even, opt to volunteer to participate in the documentary. Many NFL teams view the documentary as a distraction to their offseason tasks because of the incredible access the documentary earns.

Because of the general apathy, the NFL crafted three-pronged criteria allowing them to force a team into participation. Here are the criteria:

  • The team hasn't appeared on the documentary in the last 10 years
  • The team does not have a new head coach
  • The team hasn't made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons

The Bears, along with the Saints and Broncos, qualified for the criteria. Of those three teams, it's inarguable the Bears' offseason moves and inclining success attracted HBO into being the subject of the show.

How many teams have done "Hard Knocks"?

To date, 16 teams have participated in some form of "Hard Knocks." Once the Giants' version is officially out, they will become the 17th team to participate, and the Bears will be the 18th.

Here are all the teams who have participated in "Hard Knocks." (Italicized teams are those are scheduled to participate but have yet to air.)

YearTeamVersion
2001Baltimore RavensTraining Camp
2002Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2007Kansas City ChiefsTraining Camp
2008Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2009Cincinnati BengalsTraining Camp
2010New York JetsTraining Camp
2012Miami DolphinsTraining Camp
2013Cincinnati BengalsTraining Camp
2014Atlanta FalconsTraining Camp
2015Houston TexansTraining Camp
2016Los Angeles RamsTraining Camp
2017Tampa Bay BuccaneersTraining Camp
2018Cleveland BrownsTraining Camp
2019Oakland (now Las Vegas) RaidersTraining Camp
2020Los Angeles Chargers and RamsTraining Camp
2021Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2021Indianapolis ColtsIn-Season
2022Detroit LionsTraining Camp
2022Arizona CardinalsIn-Season
2023New York JetsTraining Camp
2023Miami DolphinsIn-Season
2024New York GiantsOffseason
2024Chicago BearsTraining Camp

This article tagged under:

Hard Knocks
