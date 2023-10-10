How to watch Bears vs. Vikings Week 6 game

The Chicago Bears are in the win column, and now they are eyeing their first winning streak of 2023.

The team snapped a 14-game skid dating back to last season when they steamrolled the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. DJ Moore shined under the bright lights, picking up career-highs with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 40-20 victory.

Now, the Bears will look to keep their momentum going against a divisional foe.

The Minnesota Vikings sit next to the Bears at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Kirk Cousins and Co. hung around with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 but settled for a 27-20 defeat. They will also be down their best player for at least the next month, as Justin Jefferson reportedly is headed to injured reserve.

Can the Bears move ahead of the Vikings in the standings, or will they fall to 1-5 on the year? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Vikings matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Vikings Week 6 game?

The Bears will face the Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 15.

What time is the Bears vs. Vikings Week 6 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Vikings is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings Week 6

Bears-Vikings will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Vikings.

How to stream the Bears vs. Vikings live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Vikings on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

