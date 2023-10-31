How to watch Bears vs. Saints Week 9 game

The Chicago Bears are headed to the bayou.

Matt Eberflus’ squad will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 as it crosses the midway point of the 2023 season.

The Bears fell to 2-6 this season with their 30-13 Sunday Night Football defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tyson Bagent, making the first road start of his NFL career, and the Bears’ defense were no match for Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ electric offense.

Speaking of electric offense, Saints are coming off their highest-scoring game of 2023. They beat the Colts 38-27 behind two touchdowns from Alvin Kamara and two more from Taysom Hill, bringing their record to 4-4 on the year.

Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Saints matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Saints Week 9 game?

The Bears will face the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 5.

What time is the Bears vs. Saints Week 9 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Saints is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Saints Week 9

Bears-Saints will air on CBS.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Saints.

How to stream the Bears vs. Saints live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app,

How to listen to Bears vs. Saints on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

