How to watch Bears vs. Raiders Week 7 game

The Chicago Bears are running out of time to turn their season around, and they will be desperate for a win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Following their first win of the season against the Washington Commanders, the Bears had extra time to prepare for their divisional duel against the Minnesota Vikings. That NFC North matchup resulted in a loss – in more ways than one.

The Bears lost 19-13 at home in a game that Justin Fields exited due to a hand injury. Tyson Bagent entered in relief and helped keep the team within striking distance, but the Vikings left Chicago at 2-4 while pushing the Bears to 1-5 on the year.

Turning to Week 7, the Raiders will make their first visit to Soldier Field since 2015. They also lost their starting quarterback mid-game last week as Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to the hospital with a back injury. Unlike the Bears, however, the Raiders earned a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots.

Can the Bears get back in the win column, or will they remain winless at home in 2023? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Raiders matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Raiders Week 7 game?

The Bears will face the Raiders at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 22.

What time is the Bears vs. Raiders Week 7 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Raiders is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Raiders Week 7

Bears-Raiders will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Raiders.

How to stream the Bears vs. Raiders live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Raiders on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

