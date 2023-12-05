How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Week 14 game

The Chicago Bears are heading into the home stretch.

Matt Eberflus’ team is fresh off its bye and has five more games before the regular season concludes. It has a 4-8 record, just two games behind the No. 7 seed in the NFC but also good for the No. 5 pick in the projected 2024 NFL Draft order.

The Bears’ race to the finish line begins with a home contest against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. It will be the second matchup between the NFC North foes in just four weeks after the Lions rallied to beat the Bears 31-26 in Week 11.

Detroit leads the NFC North with a 9-3 record after fending off the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. A win in Chicago will bring the team even closer to a division title, something it hasn’t earned since 1993.

Will the Lions sweep the season series, or will the Bears play spoiler? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Lions matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Lions Week 14 game?

The Bears will host the Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 10.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Week 14 game?

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions Week 14

Bears-Lions will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Lions.

How to stream the Bears vs. Lions live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Lions on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

