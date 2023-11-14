How to watch Bears vs. Lions Week 11 game

The Chicago Bears are hitting the road again, and this time they’re visiting the leaders of the NFC North.

Matt Eberflus’ squad will head to Detroit for a matchup against the division-leading Lions in Week 11.

Chicago is coming off a 16-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers that strengthened their odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. D’Onta Foreman scored the team’s lone touchdown, Tyson Bagent took care of the football and the Bears’ defense suffocated Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense.

Now, the Bears will face a team that’s not only eyeing an NFC North title, but perhaps the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Dan Campbell’s Lions are 7-2 on the year following their dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Detroit is chasing its first division crown in 30 years, and a win over their longtime foes would bring them one step closer to that goal.

Can the Bears win consecutive games for the first time since 2021, or will they fall to 3-8 on the year? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Lions matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Lions Week 11 game?

The Bears will face the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Week 11 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Lions is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions Week 11

Bears-Lions will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Lions.

How to stream the Bears vs. Lions live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Lions on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

