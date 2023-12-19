How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 16

The Chicago Bears need a Christmas miracle to make the playoffs, and they have a winnable matchup in Week 16 to try and stay in the mix.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming to town in a battle of teams near the bottom of the NFC standings. While the Cards have been eliminated from postseason contention, the Bears are still mathematically alive.

Justin Fields and Co. enter the game at 5-9 on the year. They were a fingertip away from winning their Week 15 contest against the Cleveland Browns, but Darnell Mooney dropped what would have been a game-winning Hail Mary to give the Browns a 20-17 victory.

Kyler Murray’s Cardinals, meanwhile, are 3-11 and contending for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is coming off a 45-29 loss to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

Will the Bears give their fans something to cheer about, or will the Cardinals play the role of the Grinch? Here is how you can tune into the Christmas Eve clash:

When is the Bears vs. Cardinals Week 16 game?

The Bears will host the Cardinals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 24.

What time is the Bears vs. Cardinals Week 16 game?

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals on TV

Cardinals-Bears will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Cardinals.

How to stream Bears vs. Cardinals live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Cardinals on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

