How to watch Bears vs. Browns in Week 15

The Chicago Bears are rolling, and they are now hoping to do something they haven’t done in three years.

Justin Fields and Co. have won back-to-back games, defeating the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to improve to 5-8 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive. Fields had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in Week 13, while the Bears’ defense stifled Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense.

Week 15 offers the Bears a chance to get their first three-game winning streak since 2020. Standing in their way are the Cleveland Browns and a resurgent Joe Flacco.

The Browns are 8-5 and squarely in a crowded AFC playoff picture despite starting four different quarterbacks this season. The 38-year-old Flacco turned back the clock in Week 14, throwing three touchdown passes in a home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Will the Bears keep up their winning ways, or will the Browns send them back to the loss column? Here is how you can watch the Week 15 Bears-Browns contest.

When is the Bears vs. Browns Week 15 game?

The Bears will visit the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 17.

What time is the Bears vs. Browns Week 15 game?

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Browns Week 15

Bears-Lions will air on FOX.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Browns.

How to stream the Bears vs. Browns live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Browns on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.