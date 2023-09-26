How to watch Bears vs. Broncos Week 4 game

It’s now or never for the Chicago Bears.

Following a chaotic week at Halas Hall, the team was steamrolled in a 41-10 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The result dropped Justin Fields and Co. to 0-3 on the year and once again left the team looking for answers.

Speaking of 0-3 and looking for answers, the Bears’ next opponent is in the exact same boat.

The Denver Broncos will stumble into Chicago for a Week 4 matchup of winless squads. The Sean Payton era in Denver began with consecutive home losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. Things went from bad to historically humiliating in Week 3, as the Broncos surrendered 70 – SEVENTY – points to the Miami Dolphins in an unprecedented beatdown.

Before the Bears and Broncos fight for their first win of the year, here is everything you need to know to watch the Week 4 contest.

When is the Bears vs. Broncos Week 4 game?

The Bears will host the Broncos at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What time is the Bears vs. Broncos Week 4 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Broncos is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Broncos Week 4

CBS will air Bears-Broncos. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline) will be the broadcast team for the game.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Broncos.

How to stream the Bears vs. Broncos live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Broncos on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Broncos Week 4?

NBC Chicago forecasts beautiful weather for Sunday’s game: mostly sunny skies, a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 7% chance of rain.