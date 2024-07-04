How to score free tickets for Bears training camp practices this summer

Want to watch the Bears at training camp and get a closeup look at Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and the new-look offense? You’ll have a chance to reserve a spot soon, and it’s totally free.

There will be nine public training camp practices at Halas Hall this summer, and fans need a free ticket to attend. Those tickets will become available on July 9, and fans can head to this link for more information on how to secure those tickets as the date approaches.

These are the nine dates open to the public:

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

There are several more activities available for fans beyond watching the team practice at training camp. Every day, a handful of kids aged 6-12 will be selected to help carry a player’s pads off the practice field. A separate drawing will take place for kids of the same age to hand out Gatorade and towels to the players as they wrap practice. In addition, there’s an obstacle course and a crafts area with appearances from Staley Da Bear for kids to enjoy. Players will be made available for autographs after each day of practice, too.

Training camp is where the Bears will do the bulk of their work to get in shape for Week 1, both mentally and physically. The team will ramp up from practicing in shorts and tee shirts, to shells and finally full pads. This is also the first time that the team will be allowed to practice with “live” tackling– if head coach Matt Eberflus chooses.

The Bears kick off their regular season at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.