Want to see Justin Fields, DJ Moore and the new look Bears up close this summer? You’ll have the chance to snag tickets to watch a practice at Halas Hall soon.

The team announced its full training camp schedule late last week including information on how to secure a ticket. All tickets are totally free and become available on July 6 at 10 a.m. at chicagobears.com/camp.

Be aware, there is no parking at Halas Hall or the neighboring businesses within Conway Park. Rideshare dropoffs from companies like Uber and Lyft aren’t allowed either. Instead, fans are encouraged to park at the Hawthorn Mall where shuttle buses will run regularly to take fans to and from Halas Hall.

"This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date,” said team president/CEO Kevin Warren in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears report to training camp on July 25, but the first practice available to the public is July 27. The final practice available to fans at Halas Hall is Aug. 10.