How Teven Jenkins has doubled investment into his body to stay healthy this season

This is an important season for Teven Jenkins and he knows it. Injuries have blemished the first three seasons of his career and forced him to miss 20 games. He’s playing on the last year of his contract this season, and if he wants to cash in on a new deal he’ll need to stay healthy. So Jenkins is spending more money this year– a lot more money– in the hopes that it will help him make more money when it comes time to negotiate his second contract.

“I made it vocal many times that I want to be here on the Chicago Bears,” Jenkins said. “Whatever I need to do, how much I’d need to pay forward to get it back on the back end, that’s the determination I have to keep doing that.”

That determination has resulted in Jenkins almost doubling what he spends on physical therapy to keep inflammation down in his body. He’s trying out chefs to help with his nutrition. He’s considering adding more recovery elements to his regimen, too.

“I’m gonna start looking into more massages. Not a big massage guy, but I’m gonna look into probably seeing if that would be beneficial as well.”

Jenkins is still an incredibly young man at 26 years old, but he’s already noticing the difference in how his body responds to both football and food. When he first came into the league, Jenkins shared his love of mac and cheese. Those days might be done for him, though– or at least much fewer in number.

“Eighteen years old, I used to hop on that field, no stretch, nothing— easy, no matter what. As I started getting older, I’m like, ‘Alright, maybe I need to not have Wendy’s on Tuesday right before practice or Whataburger on Wednesday in college,’ and starting to understand that these meals and this money I’m spending on my body actually is beneficial for me in the long run and I can actually have longevity in this sport.”

Jenkins said his agent reached out to the Bears regarding a new contract, and when you turn on the tape it’s clear he has several positive traits that any GM would want out of a lineman. Jenkins is versatile with real experience playing inside and outside, and on the left and right sides of the line. He’s nasty and can set the tone in the trenches. He’s athletic enough to move his man to the second level and can clear lanes in the run game.

However, Jenkins said negotiations are on hold until the Bears’ bye in Week 7. It seems the Bears would like to see if Jenkins can stay healthy before signing him to a new deal.

Jenkins has tried different things in the past to help his body, like changing his diet and adding pilates. The results have been mixed. But if his increased investment this offseason works and Jenkins is able to stay on the field, it will help the Bears immensely this season and it will help Jenkins to solidify his future.

