Here's how many Super Bowls the Bears have played in, and won

It’s been a while since the Chicago Bears have captured a Lombardi Trophy, but how many times have they played in the Super Bowl?

While the Bears have won a total of eight NFL titles and one APFA title in their history, just one of those victories has come during the Super Bowl era, which kicked off in the 1960s.

The Bears have reached the Super Bowl twice in the 59 years the game has been contested, winning the title after their historic 1985 season.

Here are the details of their appearances and other close calls.

1986 - Super Bowl XX

The game capped off a dominant season for the Bears, who lost just one regular season game and then romped through the postseason on their way to their first Super Bowl title.

The Bears won the game 46-10, with Jim McMahon scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in the game. William Perry also famously scored a touchdown in the game, as did Matt Suhey, but Walter Payton did not, rushing for 61 yards on 22 carries in the contest.

Reggie Phillies and Jim Morrissey each picked up interceptions, with Phillips scoring a 28-yard touchdown. Dan Hampton, Wilber Marshall, Mike Singletary and Dennis Gentry all had fumble recoveries as the Patriots turned the ball over seven times in the game.

The Super Bowl halftime show that year was given the theme of “Beat of the Future,” including a medley of songs that included “Born in the USA” and the theme song from the film “Footloose.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Up With People, a nonprofit promoting multiculturalism and positivity, helped coordinate and perform the halftime show that year.

2007 - Super Bowl XLI

The Bears reached the Super Bowl for the first time in 21 years during the 2006-07 season, but were bested 29-17 by the Indianapolis Colts in the game, denying them a second Lombardi Trophy.

The game famously began with Devin Hester returning the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, and the Bears did score a first quarter touchdown thanks to a Rex Grossman pass to Muhsin Muhammad, but the Colts would go on to outscore the Bears 23-3 for the remainder of the game as Peyton Manning won his first career championship.

Prince brought down the house at Miami’s Dolphins Stadium for the Super Bowl XLI halftime show, performing hits like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain,” appropriately performed during a rainy set that is often ranked as one of the best in the history of the game.

Other Close Calls

The Bears have reached the NFC Championship Game a total of five times during the Super Bowl era, with a 2-3 record in those games.

They lost a Jan. 1985 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, but of course went on to reach and win the Super Bowl the following year.

They were bested by the 49ers again in 1989, this time at Soldier Field.

After winning the 2007 NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field, the Bears hosted the game again in 2011, falling 21-14 to the Green Bay Packers.